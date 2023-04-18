Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has slammed the Leeds United players for failing to battle for the club and the supporters.

Leeds suffered a second humiliating defeat on the trot at home on Monday night when Liverpool hammered them 6-1.

The result followed their 5-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Elland Road and Leeds are now 16th in the league table, with just a two-point cushion over the teams in the relegation zone.

Fjortoft did not hide his feelings towards the Leeds players during the broadcast of the game and fumed at the way the Whites surrendered against Liverpool in front of their home fans.

The former striker admitted that his language could have been better but stressed that he could not handle the fact that the Leeds players showed no fight for the club and the supporters.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Sorry for my language!

“But I can’t watch a team not battling for the club, the fans and themselves.”

Leeds will be looking to pick themselves up ahead of their visit to Fulham next weekend, where their ability to bounce back will be tested.