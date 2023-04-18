Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has insisted that the Whites do not have the legs in midfield to play a counter-attacking style of football.

Leeds suffered another embarrassing defeat at home on Monday night when Liverpool beast them 6-1 at Elland Road.

Javi Gracia was being praised for adding more discipline and structure to Leeds’ defence but they have now conceded eleven goals in their last two league games at home.

The spectre of getting relegated from the Premier League is now real again and Redfearn is concerned that Leeds do not have the midfield to play the style of football they are attempting to play.

He pointed out that Leeds sat deep and tried to play on the counter against Liverpool but conceded that neither Weston McKennie nor Marc Roca in midfield has the legs to go up and down the pitch for the team.

Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think that deep, or low block when you deny space when you break, I think that’s difficult for good players [to play that way].

“You’re asking them to counter, break up the pitch and get up in numbers.

“I look at Leeds in midfield, I don’t see the legs in Roca or McKennie.

“They were physical at Wolves and they got away with it, but legs to track and get up the pitch, they can’t do it.”

Leeds will be desperate to turn their form around when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham next Saturday.