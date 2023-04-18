Leeds United are amongst a number of clubs actively scouting Lens hitman Lois Openda, who has shone brightly in Ligue 1 this term.

Openda was snapped up Lens in the summer of 2022 to replace Arnaud Kalimuendo and has not disappointed in northern France.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net 15 times in 31 Ligue 1 outings, including against domestic powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain.

He is being intently scouted by a number of clubs, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and Leeds are amongst them, with scouts from a host of clubs regularly heading to Lens’ matches.

Offers could be made in the summer transfer window, but it is suggested that Openda is happy at Lens, especially given its proximity to his native Belgium.

The French side also want to keep Openda, however, there remains the possibility that a bid of €30m could turn Lens’ head.

The striker’s other suitors include Monaco, Marseille, Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt and other, unnamed, English clubs.



Lens have Openda locked down on a contract due to run through to the summer of 2027.