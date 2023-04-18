Leeds United and Rangers are amongst the clubs who have an interest in signing LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, according to US-based journalist Tom Bogert.

The 24-year-old Ecuadorian has been catching the eye of clubs in Europe with his performances in the MLS.

There has been noise around the midfielder moving to Europe for some time but his contract situation is leading to speculation that he could be crossing the Atlantic soon.

His current deal expires at the end of the year and there are now suggestions that a move to Europe in the summer is in the offing.

It has been claimed Leeds and Rangers are amongst the sides who are keeping tabs on Cifuentes.

The Whites have shopped in the American market and Rangers are also looking at the MLS for solutions.

Cifuentes is on the radar of both the British clubs and a move in the summer could happen.

The Ecuadorian is also attracting interest from Spain where Espanyol are interested in him as well.

A cut price move in the summer is a possibility or Cifuentes will leave next January on a free transfer.