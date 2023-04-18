Richard Keys has pointed out that he was right about Liverpool not being a realistic destination for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool surrendered their hopes of signing the midfielder last week as they believe their squad requires bigger surgery.

The Reds are not prepared to blow most of their budget on one player as they knew the squad need two or three midfielders as part of a revamp in the middle of the park.

There were suggestions that Liverpool were Bellingham’s preferred choice, but Keys has been insisting for several months that a deal was never going to happen.

The veteran broadcaster insisted that whatever information he had he was convinced that the midfielder was never going to move to Anfield this summer.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS: “All I had was a number of different bits and pieces, which when you put together, the picture, it was very obvious to me.

“Bellingham was never going to Liverpool.”

Bellingham has other suitors in Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United ahead of the summer.

Dortmund have also not given up hope of convincing him to stay at the Westfalenstadion for one more season.