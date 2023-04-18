Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has admitted that it is worrying that Liverpool looked a lot fitter and quicker than the Whites on Monday night.

Leeds were hammered 6-1 by Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night and the Whites are now again staring at the prospect of being relegated.

They have conceded eleven goals in their last two games, both at home, and are now two points ahead of the teams in the relegation zone.

Redfearn dissected the performance against the Reds and admitted that the worrying factor for Leeds should be that Liverpool looked a lot fitter and quicker than them at this stage of the season.

He also insisted that the screening role that Weston McKennie and Marc Roca perform in front of the Leeds defence has left the other players to do all the hard work needed to regain possession.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The worrying thing for me is that I thought they [Liverpool] looked a lot fitter.

“You’ll be able to see the stats on the distances covered and high-intensity runs, but they just looked quicker.

“The other thing, when the two [Roca and McKennie] have sort of screened the front in other games, which has worked, they screen the front but they don’t really pick anybody up.

“So that’s two out of your eleven, so you’ve got nine trying to get up against people and regain possession.”

Leeds are in desperate need of a result when they visit Craven Cottage to take on Fulham next weekend.