Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has an ally inside the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy who will be pushing his merits as the next Spurs boss, according to football.london.

Tottenham are in the middle of a process to identify their new manager, with Cristian Stellini in charge until the end of the season.

Scott Munn has joined as the chief football officer and in Fabio Paratici’s absence he will lead the pursuit of a new manager.

His presence has reportedly increased Ange Postecoglou’s chances of landing the job but Kompany is also a young manager on their shortlist.

And it has been claimed that in Tottenham’s head of coaching methodology, Simon Davies, the Belgian has an ally.

Davies worked with Kompany at Anderlecht and at Manchester City and is a big admirer of the Burnley boss.

He will be pushing Kompany’s merits during discussions at Spurs as they look to bring in a new manager.

Kompany has impressed at Burnley this season where they have dominated the Championship and have already confirmed promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham are also looking at bigger and more established names and are set to open talks with Luis Enrique.