West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca’s injury layoff could complicate a potential return to Serie A in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Scamacca underwent surgery this week for his meniscus injury and will be out for the rest of the season.

He is not expected to be fit for at least the next two to three months and will continue his rehabilitation in London or back in Italy.

His first season at West Ham has not turned out to be great and there are suggestions that he wants to return to Italy in the summer.

Several Serie A sides are interested in signing him, including Inter, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the injury could complicate the matter.

His suitors will now be looking to see how he recovers from his injury and whether he can return in time for pre-season preparations.

The Italian forward’s rehabilitation will be closely monitored by both West Ham and clubs who want to sign him.

Scamacca will hope to be fit in time to return to pre-season training and prove his fitness before a decision is made on his future.