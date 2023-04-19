Brighton have launched a charm offensive to convince Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi to move to the Amex Stadium in the summer.

Frattesi was on Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi’s agenda in the winter transfer window but Sassuolo refused to sell.

The Brighton manager is a big fan of the 23-year-old midfielder and is keen to take him to the south coast of England in the summer.

It has been claimed that De Zerbi has made it clear to the Brighton hierarchy that Frattesi is the midfielder he wants in the next window.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, work is under way to convince the player to move to Brighton in the summer.

There are suggestions that the midfielder has been keen to prioritise offers within Italy over a move to England.

But Brighton are now in touch with Frattesi and his camp and are pushing to turn his head towards a move to the Premier League.

De Zerbi is a fan and Brighton’s attacking style of football is likely to suit Frattesi if he agrees to a move.

Brighton are also prepared to pay big money to Sassuolo to sign their top midfield target in the summer.