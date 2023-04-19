Luton Town manager Rob Edwards believes that Cody Drameh will not be short on options if Leeds United decide to part ways with him in the summer and the Hatters will then explore the possibility of landing him.

In spite of failing to make his mark at the top level at Elland Road, Drameh enjoyed a successful loan stint at Cardiff City and is now following it up with another one at Luton.

At Kenilworth Road, Drameh has already established himself as a first-team regular, impressing manager Edwards, who wants to explore the possibility of making the move permanent.

However, one of the obstacles the Hatters would have to overcome is interest from other clubs that will also be keen on signing Drameh in the event Leeds eventually decide to sell him.

“It’s a difficult one to talk about that at the moment”, Edwards told Luton Today while giving his opinion on the situation regarding Drameh.

“Clearly we really like him, that’s obvious, he’s playing every week for us and playing really well.

“Of course, we are always looking to the future and that’s part of my job as well, along with people I’m working with above and the recruitment team and everyone.

“But there is a here and a now, and there is a focus on these next few games.

“That I think is what Cody’s big focus is as well.

“It’s just the here and the now, and the next game and keeping his performance levels really high.

“I think his future will get sorted out.

“He’s not going to be short of options if it’s not Leeds, but we’ll see.”

Drameh will still have a year to run on his Leeds United contract once he returns to Elland Road following the end of his spell.