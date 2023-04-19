Caoimhin Kelleher is being tracked by several clubs for a potential loan deal if Liverpool are prepared to greenlight a move in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is the designated number 2 to Alisson in the Liverpool squad but he has made just three appearances in the cups this season.

The Irishman wants to play more football going forward and is now open to leaving the Reds in the summer.

Liverpool are yet to take a final call but it has been claimed that the Reds are looking at potential replacements.

And several clubs are already keeping tabs on Kelleher’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

He is rated highly amongst clubs in England and Europe and his situation is being closely monitored.

Clubs are prepared to table a move to sign him on loan in the summer transfer window if he becomes available.

Kelleher’s suitors are waiting for Liverpool to greenlight a potential move before making concrete offers in the summer.