Everton are likely to rekindle their interest in Udinese striker Beto in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy, if they survive in the Premier League.

The Toffees are struggling to remain in the Premier League and have a big few weeks ahead of them, with Sean Dyche plotting their survival bid.

Everton are sitting just above the relegation zone but plans are already under way for the summer transfer window.

The club are hopeful that Dyche’s team will do enough to survive and the club’s recruitment team are already working on summer targets.

Beto was a player Everton tabled a bid for in the winter window, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Udinese, the interest is likely to be revived in the summer.

Everton’s recruitment team admire the forward and are ready to move for him again in the coming months.

However, any move will hinge on Everton gather enough points to survive in the Premier League.

The Toffees are unlikely to be able to make a move for the Udinese man if they go down.

Beto, who has scored ten goals in Serie A this season, has a contract until 2026 with Udinese.