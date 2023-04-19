Former Blackburn Rovers star Morten Gamst Pedersen has signed for Norwegian second-division side Ranheim, continuing his career at the age of 41.

Pedersen made over 250 appearances in a Blackburn shirt and turned out for the Ewood Park outfit in the Premier League.

He left the club in 2013 to join Turkish side Karabukspor, but spent only a season there before moving to his homeland where he has been ever since.

Despite his advanced years, Pedersen is continuing his playing career, with the former Blackburn man now signing up for the 2023 Norwegian season.

The experienced midfielder has penned a one-year deal with Norwegian second tier side Ranheim.

Giving his reaction after signing on the dotted line, Pederson told Ranheim’s official website: “I’m always excited when I come to a new club, I think it’s healthy that my stomach tingles a little.

“There are some people I know from before here, but new faces in both the support staff, administration and players make you feel a bit of tension.”

Pederson, who will turn 42 in September, comes with vast international experience having been capped by Norway 83 times between 2004 and 2014.