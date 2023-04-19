Danny Murphy has insisted that Victor Orta must come under fire if Leeds United get relegated as the recruitment at Elland Road has not been good enough.

Leeds are reeling following back-to-back hammerings at home against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively.

The Whites have conceded eleven goals in their last two games and they are again staring at the very real prospect of getting relegated from the Premier League.

Orta has come in for criticism for Leeds’ shoddy recruitment, including their decision to spend a club-record fee on Georginio Rutter in the winter transfer window.

Murphy insisted that Leeds’ recruitment has not been good enough and will be a big reason if they get relegated.

He indicated that Orta has to take responsibility if the Whites drop down to the Championship.

He said on talkSPORT following the Liverpool game when asked about Orta’s role: “Well if they do go down it’s because of their recruitment.

“It’s not been good enough.

“Their best eleven is OK, but beneath that it’s poor.”

Leeds have a two-point buffer over the teams in the relegation zone but they will be facing Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham in their last three games.