Danny Murphy has insisted that Leeds United manager Javi Gracia should seriously consider dropping Illan Meslier for the Premier League run-in.

Meslier has been the undisputed number one at Leeds since he broke into the team in the second half of their 2019/20 season in the Championship.

The Frenchman is rated highly amongst goalkeeper circles and many feel he is destined for a bigger club in the Premier League or Europe in the coming years.

But Leeds have conceded eleven times in their last two games and a lot of the blame has landed on the 23-year-old’s shoulders.

Murphy insisted that Meslier is clearly a talented goalkeeper who has a bright future ahead of him but for now, he needs to be dropped as he is severely lacking in confidence at the moment.

The former midfielder said on talkSPORT at the end of the Liverpool game: “I think he’s got to seriously think about changing the goalkeeper for the last few games.

“I know a lot of people think highly of him and he is going to be a talent, but at the moment he is clearly lacking in confidence.”

Joel Robles has been the designated number 2 this season but he is yet to play in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Gracia will turn to him.