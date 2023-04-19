Manchester United and Argentina are on a collision course regarding the participation of Alejandro Garnacho in the Under-20 World Cup that starts next month.

Garnacho is currently out injured but Manchester United are hopeful that he will be back for the last few games of the season.

The 18-year-old has cemented his place in the first-team squad and was even called up to the Argentina senior squad earlier this year.

Manchester United are being careful about Garnacho’s rehabilitation and that is set to send them on a collision course with Argentina.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the Premier League giants do not want to release the winger for Argentina’s Under-20 World Cup campaign next month.

He has scored four times in as many appearances for the Under-20 side and is one of the stars of the team.

Former Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano is in charge of the side and they are the host nation of the tournament.

However, Manchester United do not want to risk Garnacho in the tournament given he is likely to recover just in time for the tournament, which starts on 20th May.

The Red Devils want him to have a clean break during the summer and return for pre-season fit and ready.

Mascherano and the Argentinian FA will be pushing hard to have one of the stars of the Argentina Under-20 side in the showpiece event.