Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes that Rangers manager Michael Beale will explore the English Championship as he looks for options to strengthen his team in the summer transfer window.

Beale was at Championship club Queens Park Rangers from June to November before taking over at Ibrox to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

He has since had just one transfer window and this summer will be his biggest opportunity to stamp his authority on the squad.

Having managed in the English Championship, Rough believes that Beale will explore options in the division just like he did in January with Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

“I would guess that the players he will bring in will be players from the English Championship”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“Since he has been at Queens Park Rangers he has probably identified players from the other teams in that league.”

Rough further took time to insist that the quality that is on offer in the English second division, which Cantwell is evidence of, is something that Rangers need.

He also took time to stress the need for the new signings to excite the Rangers fans.

“I think that’s the kind of quality.

“The boy who has come up looks reasonably okay – Cantwell from the Championship.

“So, it will be interesting to see, I think the first two or three players he brings in will have to whet the appetite of the Rangers supporters.”

Rangers have just parted ways with their sporting director Ross Wilson and are almost certain to miss out on the Scottish Premiership this season.