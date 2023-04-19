Newcastle United are amongst the clubs most interested in Monza left-sided star Carlos Augusto, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 24-year-old Brazilian moved to Italy in 2020 following Monza earning promotion to Serie B.

He has since gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular, helping Monza earn promotion to the top flight and displaying his skills in Serie A.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with clubs not just in Italy but across Europe showing keenness to sign him.

And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are amongst the clubs most interested in signing Augusto in the summer.

The Magpies are likely to need to strengthen their squad depth in the summer with European football set to be on the menu.

Augusto, who joined Monza from Brazilian side Corinthians, has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2024.

He has managed 27 appearances for his club this season, making as many as ten goal contributions.

Augusto has represented Brazil at Under-20 level but is yet to make his senior debut and does hold an Italian passport.