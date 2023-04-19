Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes that the dynamic between the Tottenham Hotspur’s staff and players simply is not working.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte at the end of the season and are currently being managed by interim boss Cristian Stellini.

In spite of all the uncertainties, the Lilywhites still find themselves fifth in the league table, three points off a Champions League spot.

Brown, though is of the opinion that Tottenham do not deserve to be where they are given the kind of negativity there is around the club.

The ex-Premier League defender is of the opinion that a certain kind of apathy has set in and the crowd are not on the side of the team.

“From Tottenham’s perspective, there just seems like there is a negativity that has set in this year”, Brown said on The Far Post Podcast.

“Across the stands, behind the scenes and on the pitch at times, you feel like they should be in Chelsea’s position in the league to get this kind of negativity, so something has gone horribly wrong that we cannot quite understand.

“There should be a bit more positivity about their season.

“It’s all very much, ‘this is rubbish’.

“Apathy has set in and the crowd don’t like the football.

“There is a dynamic between the team and the staff that’s just not working.”

Tottenham are next in action away at Newcastle United in what is set to be a key test of their top four ambitions.