Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the view that Pompey star Reeco Hackett needs to start affecting more games with his talent and revealed that he expects more from the right winger.

The 25-year-old winger joined Portsmouth on a free transfer in January 2020 but consistency in his form and frequent injuries have created obstacles for the player to become a regular at Fratton Park.

This season, Hackett has featured 33 league games for Pompey, but has managed to start only eleven of them.

Since Mousinho’s arrival, Hackett has featured more regularly and the Portsmouth boss believes that the winger possesses a threat to the opposition with his strong and tall structure and good finishing ability.

Mousinho revealed that Hackett is a hard worker who performs his defensive duties diligently but believes that the player needs to affect games on a day-to-day basis.

The Portsmouth boss also added that he expects more from Hackett and is under the impression that the winger also believes that he can provide more to the team.

“I know he has the ability”, Mousinho told The News.

“I see him on the training pitch every day, he is a real threat, he’s 6ft 3in, an athletic, quick, strong, powerful player, with a really good left foot and a really good finish.

“It’s just about putting all of those attributes together on the pitch consistently over 90 minutes again and again and again and being a goal threat.

“He always works hard, does his job diligently defensively, but needs to be affecting games consistently week in, week out, like he did at Accrington.

“It’s about getting top-level performances.

“He has been a good performer, but my expectation – and I’m sure his own expectation – is he can give us a bit more.”

Hackett has scored six times in all competitions this season and will be hoping to net some more goals before the end of the season.