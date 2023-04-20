Ross County boss Malky Mackay has stated that he is expecting a transfer bid for Everton and Sheffield Wednesday linked star Dylan Smith.

The 16-year-old centre-back made his debut for Ross County this season and has already made eight senior appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Smith’s performances have garnered interest from the teams south of the border and it has been suggested that Sheffield Wednesday and Everton are monitoring the teenager’s progression.

The youngster is under contract with Ross County until the end of the next season and Mackay admitted that there have been enquiries from several clubs regarding Smith’s future, but the club are yet to receive a concrete bid.

Mackey insisted that he is not surprised with Smith getting linked with big teams, as he believes that the clubs are impressed by watching the 16-year-old go toe-to-toe against some of the top players in the Scottish League.

And the Ross County boss admitted that he is expecting to receive a concrete bid for Smith soon.

“There’s been plenty of off-the-record conversations, people asking about him, but nobody has made a bid”, Mackay was quoted as saying by Football Scotland.

“I’d expect there to be soon.

“Roy MacGregor (chairman) and Steven Ferguson (CEO) will make a decision on what is offered and also what he could end up doing if he stays here.

“Good players always attract speculation, so I’m not surprised teams are looking at him because he’s a 16-year-old playing at this standard, on TV against the likes of Duk, Kyogo and Stevie May.

“If it doesn’t, the scouts aren’t doing their job.”

The Scottish Under-17 international will be determined to finish the season strongly and it remains to be seen whether Everton or Sheffield Wednesday will try to sign him soon.