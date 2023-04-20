Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has revealed that Maximilian Wober is in a better condition and indicated that the defender could return to action against Fulham on Saturday.

The 25-year-old defender joined Leeds in January and has established himself as a regular in the starting line-up.

Wober suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action in the last four games and Gracia named him on the bench in the game against Liverpool, where Leeds suffered a 6-1 humbling.

Gracia admitted that Wober performed brilliantly for Leeds so far in different positions before suffering the injury and pointed out that he decided against using the Austrian in the Liverpool game because of his lack of training sessions before the game.

The Whites boss stated that Wober is in a much better condition and hinted that the player could return to action in Leeds’ trip to Craven Cottage at the weekend.

“When he was available, he played as a centre-back with Robin [Koch] in the middle and he had very good performances”, Gracia said in a press conference.

“He was injured over the last two weeks.

“He was available for the last game but he had only trained one or two games.

“He is in a better condition now.”

Wober has appeared in ten league games since his arrival and on Saturday, all eyes will be on the player to see whether he will start against Fulham.