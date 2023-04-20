Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson has revealed that he wants Anfield to be at its best when the Reds welcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed Leeds United 6-1 on Monday at Elland Road to end their five game winless streak and they have fixed their sights on the last Champions League spot.

Next, they will host a relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest side at Anfield on Saturday and they will be determined to snatch three points from the Tricky Trees to strengthen their claim for a top four spot.

Alisson issued a warning to his team-mates that they have to stay focused because Nottingham Forest will be determined to bounce back after their defeat against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Liverpool goalkeeper also stated that playing at home always brings out the feel good factor because of the backing they get from the Reds faithful and added that he is expecting a brilliant atmosphere at Anfield on Saturday.

“We come from a game where we found our way back and they come from a game they lost”, Alisson told Liverpool’s official site.

“They want to show a response, for sure, for their supporters, for themselves.

“But we are focused on things that we need to do and prepare as best as we can to get on the pitch.

“It’s a home game, it’s always good to play [there], to have your supporters there helping you.

“I hope Anfield will be on fire on Saturday afternoon.”

The last time both teams met at Anfield was in the 1998/99 season, which ended with a 5-1 scoreline in favour of Liverpool.