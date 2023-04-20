Javi Gracia has contested allegations that his Leeds United players showed very little desire in their hammering against Liverpool on Monday night.

Leeds have conceded eleven goals in their last two league games, and that too at home, and are now sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

The Whites fans were left fuming at Elland Road as Liverpool kept scoring in the second half and there was a feeling that the players lacked desire, as it finished 6-1 to the visitors.

The lack of tackles and yellow cards told a story, but Gracia insisted that he has seen the disappointment in his players since that day.

The Leeds boss conceded that he understands why fans feel that the players lacked heart but he does not agree with it.

He insisted that his players did try hard and he cannot accept that there was a lack of desire on their part.

Gracia said in a press conference: “What I’ve seen is all my players really disappointed and with a desire to change, to perform better and look forward.

“I can understand the supporters.

“In some parts of the last game and the game before, there were some moments when you could have that feeling [that Leeds lacked desire].

“But I have to defend my players because they tried.”

Leeds will look to get their season back on track when they travel to west London to take Fulham this weekend in a crunch Premier League clash.