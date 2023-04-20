Leicester City manager Dean Smith has revealed that he is preparing to unleash Harvey Barnes in his side’s crunch clash against relegation rivals Leeds United next week.

Barnes missed Leicester City’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday after picking up a hamstring injury.

There had been hopes that Barnes would be ready to take to the pitch for the Foxes against Wolves this weekend, but Smith is not willing to take the risk of him aggravating his injury.

Instead, Smith has set his sights on making sure that Barnes is ready to go in what could be a crucial clash with Leeds in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, he’s our top scorer. I have to balance the risk”, Smith said at a press conference.

“The risk for him to re-injure was too big, so we’ll prepare him for Tuesday.”

Looking towards Leicester’s fight to survive, Smith insists he saw positive signs in their last outing, at Manchester City, despite defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“We’ve seen confidence in players that has been missing.

“From the match, I saw players who cared.

“We were 3-0 down but the players had a pride in their performance and a pride in the team’s performance.

“It shows there is character in the team.

“That should help us win football matches.”

The loss kept Leicester inside the drop zone with a big match against Wolves scheduled to be played this weekend before the Leeds United fixture.