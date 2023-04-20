Everton manager Sean Dyche does not believe there is any extra pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to deliver the goods as he prepares to return to the team.

Calvert-Lewin has had a stop-start season due to injuries and has been out of action since early February due to a hamstring injury.

The striker has been training with the squad but Dyche has been careful about not rushing him in and is yet to play him despite Everton’s precarious position in the league table.

He is expected to be in the squad for Everton’s clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday and there is an expectation surrounding his return.

Dyche insisted that a top player of the forward’s quality is used to handling pressure but there is no extra expectation from him at the moment.

The Everton manager is keen to manage expectations and does not believe there is any extra pressure on Calvert-Lewin, at least from his side.

Asked about the pressure that the forward could be under, Dyche said in a press conference: “I don’t have to manage it with him.

“You put yourself in the bracket of a top player for a reason and various players have done it here.

“You want that prestige as a player.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure.

“There isn’t from me other than to get fit.”

Everton will hope that Calvert-Lewin’s return will boost their chances of survival in the Premier League this season.