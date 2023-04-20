Sheffield United star Jayden Bogle has hailed a massive opportunity for the Blades to test themselves against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side defeated Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in the FA Cup quarter-final to seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament.

Now, Sheffield United are set to face Premier League giants Manchester City, whom the Blades have failed to beat in the last four meetings, in the semi-final on Saturday.

Bogle is of the view that Manchester City are going to be a tough test for Sheffield United, but stressed that the Blades are eager to show that they are well capable of playing against top sides.

The right-back believes the Manchester City squad is full of top individuals and stated that Saturday’s game will serve as a great opportunity for the Blades players to test themselves against some of the top players in the world.

“You have to recognise they are a fantastic team with fantastic players, but it’s a great test for us to show how we can go and compete against these sorts of teams”, Bogle told Yorkshire Live.

“That’s what you want to do as a club and as players, you want to go and test yourself against some of the best players in the world.

“To have that opportunity to go and do that is massive”.

Sheffield United’s last win against Manchester City came in January 2008 in an FA Cup fourth round clash that ended with a 2-1 scoreline.