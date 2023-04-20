Richard Keys has revealed that he has been told that Liverpool’s first goal against Leeds United in the Reds’ 6-1 drubbing of the Whites should not have stood, with Leeds being informed.

Leeds were ruthlessly taken apart by Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday night, with Jurgen Klopp’s men running riot and exposing the Whites’ leaky defence.

While Leeds were well beaten on the night, there were questions raised over whether their opening goal should have been ruled out as the ball appeared to hit Alexander-Arnold’s arm before it was then given to Mohamed Salah, back to Alexander-Arnold and ultimately played to goalscorer Cody Gakpo.

Keys revealed that he has been told that PGMOL have informed Leeds that the goal should have been ruled out due to the handball, with the veteran anchor raising questions about where things go from here given other errors.

“Sources tell me that PGMOL have told Leeds that the Alexander-Arnold goal should not have stood. It was handball”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“Arsene Wenger told beIN SPORTS Harry Maguire v Forest was handball and both pens at Bayern last night were wrong. Where do we go?”

Refereeing decisions have increasingly come under the microscope in recent weeks, especially as decisions start to play a big part in determining clubs’ fates this term.

Leeds have conceded eleven goals across their last two matches and even had the goal been ruled out for handball, would still likely be under fire for their defensive frailties under new boss Javi Gracia.