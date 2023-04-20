Tony Dorigo has insisted that the next three games for Leeds United are going to be a test of Javi Gracia’s managerial acumen and experience.

Leeds have conceded eleven goals in their last two league games and are sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

While they have a two-point buffer over teams in the relegation zone, Leeds have a tough end to the season where they will face Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham in their last three games.

The general consensus is that Leeds need to accrue the points needed in their next three games to have a chance of surviving in the Premier League this season.

Dorigo insisted that Gracia remains a calm and collected character but conceded the manner of the last two defeats is likely to have an impact on the team’s morale.

He stressed that the Leeds boss need to draw from all his experience and find a way to raise the squad’s confidence as the next three games are where he needs to prove himself.

The former White wrote on his personal blog: “When you concede 11 in a couple of games, clearly, there is some problem somewhere, and he’s the manager.

“From what we’ve seen so far, he has a cool, calm and collected head, and he’s going to need all of that.

“His experience has got to come to the fore and this has to be turned around.

“As much as those were extremely bad results, we’re above the relegation zone, and we’ve got Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth – games where we can and need to get points.

“This is where the manager earns his corn.

“He will have to get the boys’ mindset correct.

“It’s a little fragile right now, and of course, losing like that to Liverpool after that Palace defeat makes things that much more difficult.”

Leeds will next take an away trip to west London on Saturday when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.