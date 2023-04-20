Sean Dyche feels that Everton star Neal Maupay is working hard and getting into scoring positions and stressed that he cannot demand anything more from the forward than what he is already doing.

Last summer, Everton brought in the 26-year-old from Brighton to replace their frontman, Richarlison.

However, Everton have struggled this season in the final third and Maupay has contributed only one goal in his 22 league appearances for the Toffees.

Dyche pointed out that Maupay is regularly getting into good goalscoring areas and stated that the player is working hard to get on the scoresheet.

The Everton boss believes that he cannot ask anything more from Maupay as the player is giving his all on the field whenever he is starting.

“Well, he is working hard and he keeps getting into the right areas”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“He had chances in the games we started him and that’s all we can ask.

“When I got in here, I tried to take away the edge of fear that comes with trying to score a goal.

“I said if you’re in there to score and you miss, then you won’t be hearing from me.

“He is getting into the right areas and working hard and that’s all I can ask and in the final moment, it is always down to the players, either end of the pitch.”

Maupay’s last goal came against West Ham United in September and it remains to be seen if, given the opportunity, if he can end his goal drought against Crystal Palace at the weekend.