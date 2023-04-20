John Coleman has issued a warning to Portsmouth, insisting that Accrington Stanley have good players in their squad and explained that his side will aim to negate the threat from Pompey’s quality players.

Portsmouth are ninth in the league table with 65 points from 43 games and with three games to go, they still have an outside chance to get into the playoffs.

John Mousinho’s side are winless in their last four games and on Saturday they will take on relegation threatened Accrington Stanley, who will be eager to snatch three points from Pompey to keep them up in League One.

Coleman stressed his side were unfortunate to come away with a defeat against Portsmouth in the earlier meeting in March.

The Accrington boss admitted that Portsmouth have good players but stressed that they also have quality players in their squad.

And Coleman added that Accrington will focus on negating Portsmouth’s best players while enhancing their strengths.

“We have played them here; we were very unfortunate to lose the game”, Coleman told Accrington Stanley’s media.

“That was another game where we played with ten men.

“I know they have good players, but we have good players as well.

“We have got to find a way to negate their better players and enhance what we have going forward.”

Accrington have only won three times in 20 away games in League One this season, scoring just ten times and conceding 36 goals.