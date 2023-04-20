Aberdeen boss Barry Robson feels that Liverpool loan star Leighton Clarkson has what it takes to become a top player.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder came through the Liverpool academy and last summer joined Aberdeen on loan.

Clarkson quickly established himself as a regular in Aberdeen’s starting line-up and has featured in 28 league games, scoring four goals while assisting six goals.

Robson pointed out that the Liverpool loanee is good at pressing as well as counter-pressing and praised Clarkson’s ability to feed balls to the players running behind the line.

The Aberdeen boss is of the opinion that Clarkson brings speed and excitement to the game, which he believes are traits of a top player.

“Leighton is better on the press, better on the counter press and is getting about the pitch better”, Robson was quoted as saying by the Press and Journal.

“When he brings that to the table it releases Ryan Duncan, Duk and Bojan [Miovski] who then start to look more dangerous.

“They are running in behind and starting to get fed.

“It brings excitement and speed to the team.

“That’s what top players do and Leighton has got that.

“And you will start to see a lot more of it.

“You will start to see all the chances Leighton makes.”

Clarkson will be hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp with his performances for Aberdeen this season to get into the Liverpool manager’s plans for next season.