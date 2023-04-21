Aston Villa will not be bringing in Antonio Cordon as their new director of football, according to the Times.

Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his grip behind the scenes at Villa Park and it had been claimed that Cordon, who worked as Real Betis’ sporting director, was on the way to England.

That talk is wide of the mark though and Cordon is not about to join Emery at Villa Park.

Despite Cordon leaving his role at Real Betis in February, he is not on the way to England to link up with Aston Villa.

However, one man who will be joining Emery at Aston Villa is Alberto Benito.

Benito is set to become part of Emery’s recruitment team as he looks to identify targets for Aston Villa to chase.

The talent spotter will be based in Spain.

Emery has made a big impact since taking charge at Aston Villa and the club could yet secure European football for next season.

The Spaniard will be looking to shape the squad more to his liking in the upcoming summer transfer window and is expected to do business in his native Spain.