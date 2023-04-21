Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has issued a rallying call for the Magpies faithful to provide his side with their brilliant support against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Magpies’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a blow when they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at Villa Park last weekend against Unai Emery’s side, which has seen them drop to fourth place in the league table.

Now Newcastle will host fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are just three points behind the Tyneside outfit in the league table, at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Howe admitted that the game against Tottenham is going to be a massive one for his side and stated that he hopes that the St. James’ Park crowd will impact the game like they have so far this season.

The Newcastle boss pointed out that the support from the Magpies faithful this season has been a huge boost for his side and believes his team will need the crowd at their back in certain moments on Sunday to help them get over the line.

“It’s a huge game for us”, Howe said at a press conference.

“There’s no denying that.

“At this stage of the season the games are running out and we’re playing one of our competitors in the league.

“We’re pleased to be at home and hope we can feel the force of the crowd.

“Hopefully the crowd will have an impact like they have done in other games.

“The huge league games, the crowd have been magnificent for us and definitely carried us in certain moments.

“It’s the kind of game where you’re never sure it’s going to go your way for 90 minutes and there will be moments in the game where we need to be strong and compact together and hopefully the crowd can help.”

The last time both sides met in October, Newcastle managed to edge a 2-1 win over Tottenham with the help of strikes from Miguel Almirion and Callum Wilson.