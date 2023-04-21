Joey Barton is of the view that Bristol Rovers shot-stopper Jed Ward is the future first choice goalkeeper for the Gas’ and believes the teenager has a bright future ahead.

The 19-year-old came through the Bristol Rovers academy and made his debut for the Gas’ in the 2020/21 season against Blackpool.

This season, Ward joined National League South side Hungerford Town on loan, where he impressed Barton with his performances and was recalled in early April.

Barton admitted that the goalkeeper has matured and developed with his loan spell at Hungerford Town this season and stated that he sees Ward as a future number one for Bristol Rovers.

The Gas’ boss also stressed that he needs to see whether Ward is ready to challenge James Belshaw for the top spot or whether they need to bring in new competition in the summer.

And Barton is sure that the 19-year-old will be provided with an opportunity before the end of the season to prove himself.

“When Jed was put in against Blackpool, it felt like it was an eternity ago, it was two seasons ago”, Barton told Bristol Rovers TV.

“He was thrown in at the deep end and I thought he did remarkably well on the day.

“Since then, he’s had time to develop and mature and get his loan.

“We’ve got to see where he is in the picture of things in terms of can he challenge Belly next season or do we need to bring in somebody else to create that competition?

“Jed is certainly someone who has a big future ahead of him.

“For me, I do see him as a Rovers number one going down the track, how close or far away he is to it, we won’t know until we throw him in.

“This five game period, we will definitely see Jed Ward start a game for us now and the end of the season.”

Ward featured 24 times for Hungerford Town this season and the youngster managed to keep seven clean sheets during his loan spell.