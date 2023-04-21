Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Cristian Stellini has stated that he is expecting a good reaction from Spurs star Davinson Sanchez after his performance against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 26-year-old did not start the game in Tottenham’s weekend encounter with Bournemouth, but was brought on as a first-half substitute for the injured Clement Lenglet when Spurs were leading the game 1-0.

But Sanchez was jeered by Tottenham fans for giving away the second goal to the Cherries and was replaced by Arnaut Danjuma in the 58th minute.

Stellini admitted that it is tough for a player when he is brought on and then brought off in mid-game and revealed that he had a positive conversation with the player.

The Spurs interim boss stressed that Sanchez understands the situation and stated that he expects a good reaction from the player.

“We had a good conversation”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“Of course it’s tough for a player to come in and come out from the pitch.

“It’s the type of thing that happened to me as a player.

“It’s not the best moment.

“It’s the type of thing that has to give you a good reaction.

“He’s a good guy and he understands the situation.”

Stellini also added that Sanchez should be determined to win the Spurs fans back after being jeered by the Tottenham faithful and stressed that he wants to help the defender in a tough situation.

“It’s very rare [this kind of booing from your own fans] and I think it happened to some players”, he added.

“It’s important your reaction to have the fans back with you.

“I want to help him in this situation.”

Sanchez has only started six times for Tottenham in the league this season and it remains to be seen whether the player is able to get back into the good books of the Spurs faithful with his performances.