Hearts are leading the race to sign Nicky Devlin from Livingston, but face competition from English Championship side Reading and League One outfit Ipswich Town, according to the Daily Record.

Devlin’s contract with Livingston expires in the summer and he is free to discuss terms with other clubs.

The defender is not short on possible suitors with clubs both in the English Championship and League One showing interest in securing his services.

Besides Ipswich Town and Reading, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City are also interested in taking him across the border.

They are not the only ones though with Scottish clubs such as Hibernian, Aberdeen and Dundee United also keen on securing Devlin.

However, Hearts are the club that lead the race to sign Devlin, whom they have monitored for a long time.

Devlin has been with Livingston since the summer of 2019 and has featured in 142 games for them so far.

He currently wears the skipper’s armband for the club but has not signed a contract extension.

Devlin has 32 Scottish Premiership appearances for Livi this season having made six goal contributions.

He has vast experience in Scottish football having represented multiple clubs around the country over the course of his career.