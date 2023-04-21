Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed that he expects Andy Crosby to set his Port Vale team up with attacking ambition in mind for their clash with the Gas’ on Saturday.

The Gas have managed to secure their League One status under Barton this season and with five games left to play, they sit comfortably 15th in the league table.

After a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, Bristol Rovers are looking to bounce back against Port Vale at Vale Park on Saturday.

Barton refuses to take Port Vale lightly despite their recent bad run of form and stressed that Crosby’s side managed to take the lead against Ipswich Town in their last game but were unfortunate to fall to another defeat.

He admitted that he expects Port Vale to be more attacking against Bristol Rovers on Saturday at Vale Park and believes that his side will have to do their best to tackle their opponents.

“They had a tough game against Ipswich and took the lead”, Barton told Bristol Rovers’ in-house media.

“Unfortunately for them, they never managed to capitalise and get maximum points.

“I think it was certainly a different type of performance.

“I expect it to be slightly different because they’re at home and not playing top-of-the-table away.

“I expect them to have a bit more attacking ambition.

“It’ll be a tough fixture, we’ll have to be at our best to take maximum points.”

The last time both sides met at Vale Park, in League Two, Bristol Rovers came out on top with a 3-1 victory over the home team.