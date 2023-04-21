Manchester United are not actively looking to sell Newcastle United target Scott McTominay but Erik ten Hag may consider a big offer too good to turn down, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ten Hag is looking to carry out a massive overhaul of the squad in the summer and his stance on certain players has hardened following their humiliating defeat at Sevilla.

The Manchester United manager is keen to drive up standards next season and wants to get rid of the players who he deems unfit to meet his expectations.

As many as 15 players could be moved on in the summer transfer window and McTominay’s future is under threat.

But it has been claimed that the club are not actively looking to sell the Scotland international.

Ten Hag values him as a good squad option but McTominay is believed to be keen to assess his options.

Newcastle are interested in signing him and the midfielder is believed to be intrigued at the prospect of moving to the north east of England.

While Ten Hag is not actively looking to move him, the Manchester United manager could deem a big offer for McTominay too good to turn down.

Transfer fees for academy graduates are termed pure profits for the club and could help Manchester United to remain within Financial Fair Play limits.