Alan Rough believes that Rangers manager Michael Beale will want to see potential targets in action before making moves to sign them.

The Rangers boss was in Italy last week and when quizzed about his presence there insisted that he was there on club business, “to meet some contacts and watch some games.”

Rough believes that given that the former Queens Park Rangers boss has already spoken about his desire to sign four or five players, there will be agents calling him to offer their clients.

However, before agreeing to move for any players, Beale will want to scout them himself, the former Scotland goalkeeper believes.

He feels that looking at CVs and videos will only tell Beale so much and he needs to see them.

“There will be agents phoning all the time. He has already gone on record saying that he’s going to bring in four or five”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“So, the agents are going to say ‘I’ve got a guy here, I’ve got a guy’.

“But if he’s a real manager, he will want to see them in action.

“He will want to see them.

“He can see the CV on what they have done, you can watch videos.”

Beale will be looking to reshape his squad at Rangers over the course of the summer to put together a team to take the Scottish Premiership title back.