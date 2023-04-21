Interim Tottenham Hotspur boss Cristian Stellini has insisted that the departure of Fabio Paratici from the club has not affected him or the players in their preparations.

Paratici failed with an appeal against a global FIFA ban and has as a result resigned from the football managing director post in north London.

His departure has put a microscope on matters at Tottenham given his wide-ranging duties at the club, from dealing with transfers to managerial appointments.

Stellini though is clear that Paratici’s exit has not affected him or the players as they prepare to play Newcastle United and insists that other people at the club have stepped up following his countryman’s departure.

“No, it is not a factor in preparations. Fabio was far from here for a couple of weeks so nothing changed in this type of situation but humanly we are very close to Fabio”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“It was a tough period for him.

“The final result is very sad for him and all of his family. The club made a statement.

“[I now report to] Gretar Steinsson, Daniel Levy and Andy [Scoulding]. We have people around Fabio who have stepped up.”

Spurs are now to look for a replacement for Paratici, heading into the summer transfer window and the appointment of a new manager.