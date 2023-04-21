Sturm Graz sporting director Andreas Schicker has insisted a decision on the future of Celtic loanee Albian Ajeti will be taken at the end of the season.

Celtic spent £5m to sign the forward from West Ham in 2020 but he scored just eight league goals in two seasons for the Scottish giants.

The Glasgow giants loaned out the striker to the Austrian Bundesliga side last summer and he has netted three goals in 14 league appearances for Sturm Graz.

They have the option to make the move permanent, but Schicker insisted that a decision has not been made on what to do with Ajeti.

The Sturm Graz sporting director stressed that the club want to assess Ajeti until the end of the season before taking a call on whether to sign him on a permanent deal.

Asked about Ajeti’s future, Schicker told German magazine Kicker: “That is still open.

“Fortunately, we can still exercise the purchase option after the end of the season and therefore want to wait for a few more games before we have an exchange with Celtic.”

Ajeti likely does not have a future at Celtic under Ange Postecoglou and the club are hopeful that Sturm Graz will sign him.