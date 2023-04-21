Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that he was working for the Glasgow giants during his recent trip to Italy.

With the title out of Rangers’ reach, the club only have the Scottish Cup to play for where they will take on Celtic in the semi-finals later this month.

Beale and his staff are already preparing for next season with many believing that the upcoming summer transfer window is crucial to how his time at the club could be defined in the future.

The Rangers boss was recently spotted in Italy and he insisted that it was not a holiday for him.

Beale revealed that he was out there watching games and meeting some contacts as part of working for Rangers ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “No, I have not been on holiday.

“I have been off working for the club and doing my job.

“We played Saturday, which is nice as it gives me a chance at this stage of the season to go out and maybe meet some contacts or watch some games.

“That’s what I was doing.”

Rangers will hope to finish the season by retaining the Scottish Cup and preventing Celtic from winning a domestic treble.