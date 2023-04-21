Former top-flight star John Giles feels that Arsenal need a player in midfield who can dictate the tempo of the game when they are leading the match and termed Granit Xhaka and Gabriel disasters.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table, four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side have received severe criticism after throwing away an eight-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s side with recent draws against Liverpool and West Ham United despite leading both games 2-0.

Giles is of the view that Arsenal are lacking a player in midfield who can dictate the intensity of the game by keeping hold of the ball when they are ahead and help the Gunners kill the game.

“Now in the two matches that they played, they went two up and two up and when you are in the team that goes on to win it, you have to have the players in the team, particularly in midfield”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“Say we are two up. Goals should dictate how you can play, but if you go two up, especially in a midfield situation, you have to get the ball and get to keep the ball.

“Don’t worry about scoring another one.

“At this particular stage, we kill the game and we play that is the way we play because it is 2-0.

“In my opinion, Arsenal don’t have a player in the team that can do that.

The former top-flight star also termed Gunners stars Xhaka and Gabriel disasters and feels that both players have a tendency to let down Arteta in crunch moments.

“I think Xhaka is a disaster, and I think Gabriel is a disaster”, he added.

“I am going to get to the real crunch of playing these players, in my opinion, they let you down because there is more importance on it the longer you go you have to have the team doing everything right.

“I don’t trust these guys.”

Arsenal will be back in action at the Emirates Stadium tonight when they take on relegation strugglers Southampton.