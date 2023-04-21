Tottenham Hotspur are aware that Barcelona are open to selling Franck Kessie in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kessie joined Barcelona on a free transfer last year and he has settled in well in his first season at the club.

But his future at Barcelona is under the scanner due to the club’s complicated financial problems.

The Catalan giants need to sell players in the summer in order to alleviate some of the pressure and are looking at Kessie someone for whom they could get good money.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Tottenham are aware that Barcelona are open to negotiating his sale.

Kessie was on the north London club’s radar in the winter window, but a deal for Barcelona was off the agenda.

But the Catalan giants are more willing to move on Kessie and raise funds in the next transfer window.

Tottenham still have their eyes on him and are considering making a move for him in the summer.

Kessie is keen to stay at Barcelona but if a suitable offer arrives, the club will look to move him on.