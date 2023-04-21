Tottenham Hotspur could well face competition from Chelsea if they move for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, according to Sky Sports News.

Kompany’s dominant Burnley side in the Championship this season has made the Belgian a wanted man at some of the big Premier League clubs.

He is on Tottenham’s shortlist with suggestions that the club’s chief of coaching methodology Simon Davies likely to push his case.

However, the former Manchester City defender could have more than one admirer amongst London’s big clubs.

It has been claimed his name features on the shortlist of Chelsea as well because the west London club are looking for a new manager.

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino have held talks with the Chelsea hierarchy over moving to Stamford Bridge.

But Kompany is also on their radar and they could look to hold talks with him.

Chelsea are looking for a progressive manager who can come and lead the project under the new owners.

Kompany will be managing in the Premier League next season regardless of interest from Chelsea and Tottenham as Burnley have already guaranteed promotion.