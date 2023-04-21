Derby County skipper Curtis Davies is of the view that the Rams have to win their clash against Burton Albion at any cost to keep their League One playoff dreams alive.

With three games left, Derby are seventh in the League One table with 72 points from 43 games, and Paul Warne’s side are out of the last playoff spot on goal difference.

On Saturday, Derby will host Burton Albion, who recently defeated promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and drew 1-1 with the Rams’ playoff rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Davies pointed out that Derby have only one option left – to win every game coming their way to keep their promotion dream alive, as they currently sit outside of the playoff spots.

The Derby star believes that Burton are in form at the moment, but stated that their goal is to win the match by all means.

Davies further added that the fact that Burton are local rivals will not influence Derby’s attitude toward the game and said that grabbing three points is more important for the Rams than claiming bragging rights over the Brewers.

“We are currently out of the playoffs on goal difference and it’s not in our hands so we have to go and win every game and that is the only way we can look at it”, Davies told Rams TV.

“Obviously, Burton have picked up form recently, so fair play to them and they are actually one of the teams in terms of the two of us; they are the form team going into this.

“They will bring a decent crowd.

“Obviously, our crowd will turn up like they usually do but regardless of it being a local derby, it’s about winning a game of football and by hook or by crook, we need to get those three points and make sure we get over the line.

“Ultimately it’s not time for bragging rights, it’s just about getting the points to get us into the top six and start pushing towards the playoffs.”

The last time Derby hosted Burton at Pride Park in a competitive fixture was in 2017 and the Rams edged the game 1-0 over their rivals.