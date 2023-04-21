Amadou Onana has stressed the importance of the role the fans will have to play if Everton are to survive in the Premier League this season.

Everton are sitting 17th in the Premier League table and are just above the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference.

The Toffees are without a win in four and have lost their last two Premier League games, including against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Onana conceded that it has been a tough season but insisted that the squad need to stick together and work towards the singular goal of keeping Everton in the Premier League.

He also stressed that Everton will need the fans on their side if they are to remain a top-flight side next season.

The midfielder told the club’s official website: “It’s been tough, but it’s all about sticking together and trying to get the fans behind us.

“We’ll need them like we did last season.

“We all have one mission, and it’s to keep the club in the Premier League.”

The Belgian also added that he is enjoying being an Everton player and is aware of the stature of the club in English football despite their recent struggles.

“I can’t hide it! Everyone can see it. I’m really enjoying it and it’s a pleasure for me.

“I know how big the club is. Everyone can be sure I’ll give 100 per cent every time I’m on the grass.

“I’ll leave my heart out on the pitch, and that’s what I’m about.”