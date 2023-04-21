Bayern Munich are not prepared to sell West Ham-linked full-back Noussair Mazraoui in the summer transfer window, in a blow to the Hammers.

The 25-year-old joined the German champions last summer but his first season at the club has not gone according to plan.

He recently revealed his dissatisfaction at not getting enough opportunities, which has amounted to just six league starts and he was an unused substitute in both recent Champions League games against Manchester City.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Mazraoui with a view to potentially signing in the summer.

But according to German broadcaster Sport1, Bayern Munich have no plans to move him on in the coming months, spelling disappointment for the Hammers.

They still believe in his talents and the club are keen to continue to work with him and help the full-back improve.

He is very much part of their plans for next season and Bayern Munich are not prepared to give up on him yet.

However, it remains to be seen whether Mazraoui himself pushes for a move given his public utterances about being unhappy.