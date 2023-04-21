Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has admitted that he is far from being the finished article and feels he still has to improve a lot to realise his full potential.

The Toffees signed the Belgian midfielder from Lille last summer and he has been a big part of their squad in his first season.

He has made 26 starts in the Premier League and Everton are confident that he has a big future ahead of him.

But Onana conceded that he is still not the finished article and he has a long way to go in order to improve and realise the potential he has.

He told the club’s official website: “One thing is for sure; you still haven’t seen the finished article.

“I’m only 21, and still improving. I think I’m having quite a good season, but I can do better.

“I’m aware of that and I’m working on myself to reach my maximum potential.”

The midfielder admitted that he has learned a lot in his first season in England both on and off the pitch.

He stressed that he understands more about himself as a player and the midfielder is also learning how to deal with the pressure of being in the Premier League.

“[I have learned] a lot. I think I’ve probably learned more about myself as a man than as a player.

“You have to deal with a lot of things, like the pressure. For me, it’s a different experience to other countries I’ve played in.

“The people here, they live for football. They eat, sleep, and think football, and the media are always talking about it.

“I don’t really listen, but you feel that pressure.

“I think that brings the best out of me because I need challenges.”

Onana is on the radar of several clubs and he could leave if Everton are relegated from the Premier League.